Rhea Ripley sends a message to Becky Lynch ahead of major match on next week's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to message Becky Lynch ahead of the latter's major match on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's episode of the red brand, Lynch locked horns with Nia Jax. Both showed incredible strength inside the squared circle. However, the match ended in DQ after Liv Morgan came out of nowhere to attack The Irresistible Force. Morgan seemingly took revenge against The Man, who did something similar during last week's edition of WWE RAW.

Afterward, Becky Lynch confronted Liv Morgan backstage and challenged her to a match for next week's episode of the red brand. After that, a smiling Rhea Ripley came out of nowhere to stand face-to-face with The Man, making the latter more furious.

Ripley has now taken to Twitter to send a message to Lynch, saying everyone wants a piece of The Eradicator.

"Everyone wants a piece of Mami," Ripley tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch's former rival talked about her desire to face Rhea Ripley

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Becky Lynch's former rival Trish Stratus said she likes to face bigger wrestlers.

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that she believes her facing Rhea Ripley would be an interesting story:

"There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley for example…So people, when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so small.’ This is part of my thing, right? I’m just little Trish Stratus but you know, when we saw that match with Raquel (Rodriguez), that’s what I love. I love playing up to that, right? I love playing against the big wrestler and that’s kind of fun for me. So that’s something me and Jazz had, me and Victoria had and so I think me and Rhea Ripley could be a very interesting story," Stratus said.

Many fans believe Becky Lynch will dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Mami's future.

