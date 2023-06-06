Rhea Ripley sends a message with behind-the-scenes photo from backstage during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and tweeted about a picture of Dominik Mysterio and her supporting their Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest.

In this week's RAW, Damian Priest took on the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for the title. Rhea and Dominik have always been ringside to support their Judgment Day teammates, but they only watched the match on television this time.

Rhea Ripley took to the social media platform and tweeted the picture with a caption saying, "Family always support family."

You can check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley has already made a name for herself in the Stamford-based promotion by winning numerous titles, including the RAW & SmackDown Women's Championship, WWE Women's Tag Team Title, and NXT Women's Title.

She defeated Charlotte Flair in April 2023 to become the current SmackDown Women's Champion. She is also the first Female Australian Champion in WWE history.

How did the match between WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Seth Rollins go?

Seth Rollins survived his inaugural onscreen defense of the World Heavyweight Championship on this week’s episode of RAW, overcoming Damian Priest’s challenge.

Monday’s show saw Rollins defeat Damian Priest to retain the World Heavyweight Title he won at Night of Champions against AJ Styles.

Papí Pasión @kendallkhoward Finish of Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship Finish of Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship https://t.co/bd3n13VqoP

Following the match, Finn Balor came through the crowd to attack Rollins and help his Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest. He stepped into the ring and stared The Visionary down to close out the show.

Fans believe that Seth Rollins' next opponent could be Finn Balor. Only time will tell if he will take on Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Who do you think Seth Rollins' next opponent will be? Let us know in the comments section below.

