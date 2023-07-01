Rhea Ripley sends a message to her "Dirty Dom" ahead of Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message to Dominik Mysterio, whom she addressed as "Dirty Dom."

Mysterio is set for a huge singles match against Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. The bout is seemingly set to headline the premium live event, as per Michael Cole's announcement on this week's SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared a new set of photos from a recent WWE live event in the UK. The pictures featured the reigning Women's World Champion and her Judgment Day stablemate. She also sent a five-word message.

"Mami and her Dirty Dom," wrote Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio says he would allow Rhea Ripley to bodyslam his mother

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day are long-term rivals of The Mysterio Family. At WrestleMania 39, Dominik lost to his father, Rey Mysterio, in a singles match.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, Dom mentioned that he would be okay with Rhea Ripley bodyslamming his mother.

"When I found out that they were gonna be on SmackDown, I was like, 'This is where I can really push some buttons.' I do a lot of things and I say a lot of things. I would never actually hit my mother, maybe, unless she pushes the correct button on me, I would never actually touch my mom. I would have maybe Mami bodyslam her, if necessary, but I would never touch my mom. As soon as I got in her face and yelled at her, I knew that was a button that was gonna be pushed on my dad," said Dominik.

Dominik is currently preparing for his match against Cody Rhodes. A victory for the former would be a huge upset at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

