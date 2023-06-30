"If necessary" - 26-year-old WWE Superstar reveals he would allow Rhea Ripley to bodyslam his mother 

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar admitted that he would allow Rhea Ripley to bodyslam his mother if the situation called for it.

The Judgment Day has a big night in store tomorrow night at The 02 Arena in London. Finn Balor will be battling Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and Dominik Mysterio will square off against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, Dominik was asked about his mother and sister getting involved during his rivalry against his father at WWE WrestleMania 39. Dominik previously declared Rhea Ripley his family, and disclosed that he would be okay with The Eradicator delivering a bodyslam to his mother if she went too far:

“When I found out that they were gonna be on SmackDown, I was like, ‘This is where I can really push some buttons.’ I do a lot of things and I say a lot of things. I would never actually hit my mother, maybe, unless she pushes the correct button on me, I would never actually touch my mom. I would have maybe Mami bodyslam her, if necessary, but I would never touch my mom. As soon as I got in her face and yelled at her, I knew that was a button that was gonna be pushed on my dad," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview below:

WWE star Natalya claims Rhea Ripley "looked down on her"

Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion is off to a dominant start on RAW.

She defeated Zelina Vega last month at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico to retain the title and followed it up with a dominant title defense over Natalya at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Natalya is rumored to be getting another match against Rhea Ripley next Monday night on RAW and will have to be at the top of her game to capture the title.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the 41-year-old claimed that Ripley is underestimating her following WWE Night of Champions:

"What I feel about Rhea, especially after Night of Champions, is I feel she underestimates me. I don't think she thinks I have what it takes to be in the ring with her. I don't think she respects my veteran status, and after she beat me so fast, I don't think she was only proud of herself, but she also looked down upon me as if I didn't matter," said Natalya. [6:16 - 6:39]

You can check out the full interview with Natalya in the video below:

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is a big event for The Judgment Day faction. Only time will tell if Rhea Ripley tries to interfere in the match between Dominik and Cody Rhodes at the premium live event tomorrow in London.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship after Natalya? Let us know in the comments section below.

