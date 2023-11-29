Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio ahead of his next North American Championship defense

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a message to Dominik Mysterio ahead of his upcoming title defense against Wes Lee.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Lee became the new #1 contender for the North American Championship after winning a Fatal Four-Way Match. Lee is a former North American Champion himself.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley reacted to Lee's win with a four-word message.

"No sweat for Dirty @DomMysterio35," wrote Ripley.

Jelly Roll warned Dominik Mysterio after Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio lost to the returning Randy Orton, who competed in his first singles in over a year.

Midway through the match, rapper Jelly Roll made his presence known, as he shoved Mysterio and assisted Orton in the process.

Speaking in a WWE RAW Exclusive, Jelly opened up about helping Orton on Monday Night RAW. He said:

“It was awesome because Randy Orton’s the reason I came here tonight. Randy Orton was returning, it was my hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. I said, ‘Whatever it takes, we gotta be at the building.’ I just feel like I was backing my boy. Dude, I’m still shaking. When I stood up and everybody cheered, I was like, ‘I’m doing the right thing. I’m not wrong here.’ I just went for it. It was awesome."

He further claimed that he would love to kick Dominik's "a**". Jelly added:

“I hate to be this guy, but I feel like there’s a little unfinished business now. It makes me want to go lose a little weight, and kick Dominik Mysterio’s a**."

Mysterio will be facing Wes Lee at NXT Deadline. "Dirty" Dom is currently in his second reign as the North American Champion, and will aim for another successful title defense.

