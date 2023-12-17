Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after hanging out with wrestler who looks like him

Rhea Ripley recently had an amusing message for Dominik Mysterio after the duo hung out with an Australian wrestler who bears a striking resemblance to Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio and Ripley are currently in Australia to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The duo has been sharing stories from their stay in Australia for a few days now.

Rhea Ripley recently shared several stories in which she and Dominik can be seen hanging out with an Australian wrestler named Jesse Lambert. The young gun looks a lot like Dominik, and many fans believe the same if the comments on his Instagram posts are any indication. Ripley clicked an amusing picture with Lambert and hilariously 'apologized' to Dominik via her story.

"Sorry, @dominik_35, I saw the mini mullet and couldn't resist," wrote Ripley.

Ripley says sorry to Dominik in her story

Also read: Dominik Mysterio sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley after losing NXT North American Title

Rhea Ripley's honest thoughts on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio is a strange one. It all began with The Nightmare beating the tar out of Dominik on multiple occasions before the latter finally turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day.

The Nightmare and Dominik's friendship grew with each passing week, and the duo is now an on-screen couple on WWE TV. Here's what Ripley told Sporting News Australia about her relationship with her Judgment Day stablemate:

“It’s really strange. It’s hard to explain in words because it was something that just came so out of left field, and no one expected it,” Rhea Ripley said. “But each and every week I go out there with Dom, I feel like our relationship grows to that next little step, which is really cool to see because it started off with us just awkwardly walking out there together, and I told Rey that I made his son into a man. Now we’re going out there, and we’re having legit fun." [H/T WrestleZone]

Ripley is the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW and is now looking forward to defending the belt at Elimination Chamber in front of her fellow citizens. The Eradicator needs to keep the gold on her shoulder for some more weeks to be able to carry it with her when Elimination Chamber comes around.

In the comments section below, drop your reactions to Ripley's hilarious message to Dominik.