Rhea Ripley sends a message to LA Knight

The current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to LA Knight ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to be staged at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on February 24. With that being said, The Megastar endorsed the PLE on Instagram by tasting a spoonful of Vegemite, an Aussie staple savory spread on a cracker.

However, the SmackDown star seemingly didn't like what he tasted and disapproved of the iconic Australian spread, with his "Na, Na," catchphrase. Knight's reaction caught Mami's attention on social media.

The Judgment Day member responded to the 41-year-old male star stating that he was fed Vegemite the wrong way. Rhea Ripley also mentioned she would show LA Knight how exactly to eat the Aussie spread the correct way.

"They did you SO wrong fam… @reallaknight I’ll show you how it’s done!" she wrote.

Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley and former Women's Champion are current "female faces" of WWE

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter has named Ripley and Becky Lynch as the "female faces" of World Wrestling Entertainment.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Lynch and Mami finally came face-to-face ahead of WrestleMania XL. The Man has vouched to win the women's Royal Rumble 2024 and lock horns against The Judgment Day member at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated Becky Lynch and The Eradicator represent the women's division of WWE:

"The female faces of the WWE, I think. Right now, yeah, I think.... I think right now that Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are the face of the women's division at this point. "

It remains to be seen if Big Time Becks pulls off a miracle and eliminates 29 other WWE Superstars to take on Ripley at this year's Mania.

