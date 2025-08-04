  • home icon
  • WWE
  Rhea Ripley sends a message to Naomi's father after his appearance at WWE SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:02 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley sent a message to Naomi's dad after his appearance at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He accompanied the reigning Women's World Champion during her entrance.

Naomi won the WWE Women's World Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event. She dethroned IYO SKY, who headlined the show against Ripley.

On X, Naomi sent a message to her dad after he was seen alongside Ripley and SKY backstage.

"Oh heeeeeck no! Dad PROCEED WITH CAUTION," she wrote.

Reacting to The Glow's photo, The Eradicator sent an interesting message to her father.

"Your dad loves his Mami," Ripley wrote.

You can check out Ripley's response to Naomi below.

Rhea Ripley talked about the importance of her husband Buddy Matthews in her career

Rhea Ripley is married to current AEW star Buddy Matthews. Speaking to Allenownz Wrasslin, the former WWE Women's World Champion said the following about her husband's importance in her career:

"Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself."
Ripley is a two-time WWE Women's World Champion. Her first reign ended post-WrestleMania XL when she was forced to vacate the title due to an injury. Her latest reign ended before WrestleMania 41 when she dropped the gold to IYO SKY.

Ripley unsuccessfully challenged for the title at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match against SKY and Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen what's next for Mami. Expect a lot to unfold on tonight's RAW.

