Rhea Ripley sends message to Nia Jax ahead of RAW

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a strong message to Nia Jax ahead of this week's RAW as the WWE Universe is waiting for The Judgment Day member to return to action.

The Eradicator has been absent from TV following Nia Jax's brutal attack on the September 11 edition of the red brand. The latter returned to RAW during a championship match between Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez and sent shockwaves around the world as she annihilated both competitors.

Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram to post a couple of pictures of her match against Nia Jax in 2021. On August 2, 2021, the two faced each other in a singles contest, with Shayna Baszler at Jax's corner. Rhea went on to win the match. During the fight, Nia's face was busted open.

The Nightmare has sent a clear message to Jax, and it is almost clear that Mami will be going after The Irresistible Force as soon as she returns.

Ripley has dominated the division since joining The Judgment Day last year. But it seems like Nia Jax has been obliterating fellow superstars for fun. It will be interesting to witness the duel between the two.

Nia Jax is the perfect challenger to Rhea Ripley's championship belt

The Judgment Day member defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the then SmackDown Women's Championship. It marked the beginning of a title reign that has been a bit lackluster thus far.

The Eradicator has had some great matches since The Show of Shows, but the buildup to the fights has been ordinary. None of the opponents seemed to be a genuine threat at any instance.

Nia Jax may be the perfect challenger for the current champion. Since her return, the former RAW Women's Champion has been running through the entire field. A successful defense against Jax will only elevate Rhea Ripley's title reign.

