Rhea Ripley sends message after post-WWE Elimination Chamber workout

WWE Elimination Chamber has just passed by and now Rhea Ripley is focused on WrestleMania XL. She just checked in with fans amid speculation about Monday's RAW.

Ripley and Nia Jax made history at Elimination Chamber as they did battle in the main event of the night. The Judgment Day member retained the Women's World Championship, which confirms her WrestleMania 40 showdown with Becky Lynch, who won the women's Chamber match to become the new #1 contender.

The Eradicator took to her Instagram Stories tonight with an update from the gym, proving to The Man and any other challengers that she's not slacking, this close to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Kinda dead ay...," she wrote.

Ripley tagged that she was in San Francisco, California, which is about an hour from San Jose, the location of RAW this week. She also mentioned how she is tired, which is understandable given her past week.

WWE has not officially announced Ripley and Lynch for this week's RAW, but they are expected to appear for the post-Elimination Chamber showdown. The SAP Center in San Jose, CA has both stars advertised.

Seth Rollins sends message to wife after WWE Elimination Chamber

The top title matches are now official for WrestleMania 40 after Saturday's Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia.

WrestleMania XL will see Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Championship against men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against women's Chamber winner Becky Lynch.

The Visionary took to X (formerly Twitter) after Elimination Chamber and publicly showed love to his wife, The Man. The four-word tweet was liked by Lynch.

"Becky F’n Lynch #WWEChamber," he wrote.

Rollins appeared at Elimination Chamber for The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes. Rollins noted during the segment that he is just days from being medically cleared to compete in the ring, following the recent MCL Grade 2 tear and partial meniscus tear.

