Rhea Ripley sends a message to R-Truth ahead of his match against Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a message to R-Truth ahead of his singles match against The Judgment member JD McDonagh.

Truth and McDonagh have previously crossed paths in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match. The match was won by Truth; however, he never officially joined the faction.

Taking to Twitter/X, Truth referred to the famous movie franchise, Twilight. In reaction, Ripley questioned the veteran if he compared the heel stable to the "Cullen's." The Cullen Family is a family of vampires in the Twilight series.

"Did… Did you just compare us to the Cullen’s?" wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley confirmed in the past that R-Truth is not a member of The Judgment Day

For months, R-Truth has been trying to join The Judgment Day and be in the good books of the heel faction.

However, faction member Rhea Ripley has confirmed that the former 24/7 Champion isn't an official member of the group. She also briefly discussed Truth's reunion with The Miz while speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show. She said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

It remains to be seen how Truth's match against McDonagh will play out next week on Monday Night RAW.

