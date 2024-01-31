Rhea Ripley sends a message to R-Truth after Judgment Day's attack on RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a message to R-Truth.

On RAW, Truth was brutally attacked by The Judgment Day. Truth's actions cost JD McDonagh the Royal Rumble match, as he was eliminated within seconds.

This eventually led to The Judgment Day brutally attacking Truth, with McDonagh blindsiding the veteran WWE star. Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley reacted to the same by tweeting a GIF.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley confirmed that R-Truth is not a part of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has previously confirmed that R-Truth is not a member of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Ripley commented on the recent Awesome Truth reunion and asked Truth and The Miz to stay away from The Judgment Day. She said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Truth and The Miz also shared a brief moment during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The A-Lister came to Truth's aid on RAW during The Judgment Day's assault.

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here