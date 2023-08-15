Rhea Ripley sends a message to star she injured with a win on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has sent a strong message to her rival following a dominant victory on Monday Night RAW.

Ripley recently attacked and injured Rodriguez, which cost the duo their women's tag team titles. She later brutally attacked Morgan, which led to a serious injury and put the former women's champion out of action. The current Women's World Champion has been one of the most dominant superstars in the WWE as the Eradicator of Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, she faced Indi Hartwell in a singles competition after the duo had an altercation last week involving Ripley's rival Raquel Rodriguez. After some back and forth, the champion secured a straightforward win, hitting Hartwell with the Riptide.

The Eradicator has sent a strong message to her rival Rodriguez with this statement victory. Adam Pearce has promised she would get a shot at the current champion when she's ready to compete. The latter is yet to be medically cleared for in-ring action after Ripley injured her knee.

It will be interesting to see the two powerhouses go at each other to establish their supremacy on Monday Night RAW.

