Rhea Ripley sends a message to The Rock after his WWE return, makes an interesting offer

Following The Rock's return at WWE Day 1, Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message aimed at him.

On the first WWE show of the year, The Rock interrupted Jinder Mahal and hit him with the People's Elbow. He also teased a potential clash against Roman Reigns after namedropping The Head of the Table.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock dedicated a post to Ripley. She reacted to the same by expressing her gratitude towards The Rock, who was seen holding the Women's World Championship.

"Wouldn’t let anyone else look after my baby. Thanks for being a legend and making my night! Tequila next time," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell suggested a kissing spot between CM Punk and Rhea Ripley

According to Dutch Mantell, WWE should do a spot with CM Punk kissing Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran explained how the spot should play out. He stated that the spot would help Ripley with her momentum. Mantell said:

"It was a match I would expect if they go to the ring, they went what, 10 or 12 minutes? [Yeah]. And that's all they needed to go. Because they didn't, what I'm saying never cheat your customer. The customer felt satisfied, got a finish, and they're on to the rest of the show. So, I think it could've been a lot lot better. Because they haven't even started doing the spots with Rhea and Punk yet."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"I'd love a spot where he slides out and she turns around and he kisses her. Oh, the place would go insane. Now, she wants to get in there, 'I'm gonna kill you' and blah blah blah. And there's a couple more things you can do along with that. But she doesn't lose any heat. She gains it. And it makes the match interesting."

At RAW: Day 1, Ripley successfully defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's message to The Rock? Sound off in the comments section.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.