45-year-old major WWE Superstar kissing 27-year-old Rhea Ripley in controversial spot during match should happen, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has suggested that CM Punk should kiss Rhea Ripley in a WWE spot.

After nearly a decade of absence, Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last November at Survivor Series: WarGames. Although he is yet to compete on television, The Best in the World defeated Dominik Mysterio twice at live events last year. Their matches saw interference from Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend, and Judgment Day teammate, Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator even punched Punk.

While reviewing Punk's match against Mysterio at the Madison Square Garden live event on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran disclosed that he would like to see the 45-year-old superstar slide out of the ring and kiss the 27-year-old Women's World Champion. However, Mantell's co-host pointed out that the spot would be controversial because some fans in the crowd could call it out as a "sexual assault."

"It was a match I would expect if they go to the ring, they went what, 10 or 12 minutes? [Yeah]. And that's all they needed to go. Because they didn't, what I'm saying never cheat your customer. The customer felt satisfied, got a finish, and they're on to the rest of the show. So, I think it could've been a lot lot better. Because they haven't even started doing the spots with Rhea and Punk yet," he said.

Mantell added:

"I'd love a spot where he slides out and she turns around and he kisses her. Oh, the place would go insane. Now, she wants to get in there, 'I'm gonna kill you' and blah blah blah. And there's a couple more things you can do along with that. But she doesn't lose any heat. She gains it. And it makes the match interesting." [2:43 - 3:35]

CM Punk declared himself in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk's return to WWE was not well received by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two had a confrontation a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

The Best in the World announced he is entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He also warned The Visionary he might come after his championship "when he wins the Royal Rumble."

