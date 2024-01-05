CM Punk says current WWE Superstar wouldn’t have gotten the opportunities if it wasn’t for him

CM Punk has claimed that a current WWE Superstar who despises him wouldn't have gotten as many opportunities if it hadn't been for him.

Since his debut in WWE, Seth Rollins has been touted as the company's future. He has also lived up to the hype by becoming a multi-time champion.

Seth Rollins is now on the run of his life as the World Heavyweight Champion. Being a locker room leader, he was one of the first people to voice his displeasure when CM Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Today, WWE hosted a special show called the 2024 Preview Special, predicting what the new year might look like. During the show, Punk was interviewed, where he spoke about Rollins. He stated that the latter wouldn't have gotten the opportunities he got if it weren't for him.

“I viewed Seth [Rollins] as somebody who is following in my footsteps, you know, I think there’s a lot of people in wrestling as a whole that are in the WWE now that for better or for worse, I think looked up to a guy like me. I always like to thank the legends that helped pave the way for the roads that I travel now. Guys like Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, you know, Bret Hart, Tracy Smothers, Chris Candido, there’s a litany of guys that I always feel that I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunities that I got if it weren’t for them."

He continued:

"I don’t know. I guess I’m in a position where it feels maybe strange me vocalizing it, but I think Seth is a guy… At least I definitely thought 10 years ago that he’s a dude that I don’t think would’ve gotten the opportunities that he has gotten if it wasn’t for me, you know. That might hurt some people’s feelings, but facts are facts. I don’t care about your feelings” [0:00 - 1:17]

CM Punk on being confronted by Seth Rollins on RAW

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, Punk made a huge announcement that he was signing with RAW. Following the announcement, Seth Rollins showed up and confronted him. He minced no words when he told the Straight Edge Superstar that he hated him.

During the same interview, CM Punk spoke about that moment from RAW and gave his honest thoughts on Rollins' opinions.

“What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business. That’s how I approach it. Maybe he’s jealous, maybe he’s envious. It’s not for me to decide and figure out, you know, luckily there’s a ring and a lot of the times if you had differences with somebody, then you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still champion by the time that is all said and done and the dust clears, you know, maybe we can talk again about it. Maybe we can settle things in the ring” [1:32 - 2:06]

It will be interesting to see if we will finally get the much-anticipated showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins in 2024.

