CM Punk breaks silence following WWE return; "looking forward" to SmackDown

CM Punk has broken his silence following his shocking return to WWE and is looking forward to this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The 45-year-old returned to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago. Punk got an incredible reaction from fans as he showed up following the Men's WarGames match at the premium live event. Randy Orton had just made his return as well and helped Cody Rhodes' team pick up the victory over The Judgment Day.

Punk cut a promo on last Monday night's edition of RAW that many fans felt was tame. The controversial star claimed that he was back home in the promotion and has changed since his last appearance in 2014. His next appearance is scheduled for this Friday night on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, CM Punk took to Instagram to react to a clip of his return. He noted that he was still living in the moment from RAW and Survivor Series, and is looking forward to appearing on SmackDown as well.

USA Network humorously told CM Punk not to stay on the blue brand for too long, suggesting that they are hoping that the veteran signs with RAW. Randy Orton officially signed with the blue brand this past Friday night and then delivered an RKO to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis after signing the contract.

"Spiritually still living in this moment, Saturdays moment, and looking forward to Friday," he wrote.

Former WWE writer comments on CM Punk and Randy Orton returning to the company

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that WWE couldn't get a better shot of adrenaline than bringing Randy Orton and CM Punk back to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton added so much to the show. Russo added that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh look like children in comparison.

"Bro, you couldn't get any more of a greater shot of adrenaline than that, I mean, my god, bro! Those two guys on the same show, just adds so much to this show, and bro, it's funny man, because when you see guys like Orton and you see guys like Punk, you're seeing guys who blatantly don't belong, bro. It's like you've got pros in there and you've got not even rookies bro, you've got college athletes in there, and man, it is so noticeable. JD McDonagh, bro, looked like a 12-year-old in there against Randy Orton. Dominik [Mysterio] looked like a child in there," Vince Russo said. [4:44 - 5:34]

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling following an backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. It will be interesting to see what the veteran has to say when he appears on WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

