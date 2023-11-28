CM Punk's AEW run was ignored during his WWE RAW promo for one specific reason, according to fans

CM Punk created an uproar when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Since then, he has appeared on WWE RAW to cut a promo that's fast becoming the subject of discussion in the wrestling world.

During the promo, The Best in the World proclaimed "he's home," but had nothing to say about the wrestling promotion he was in for several years: Tony Khan's AEW. One social account posted about that and wrestling fans thought they had the answer why – legal ramifications related to a potential NDA.

Expand Tweet

Check out the reactions:

Reactions 1

Reactions two

Punk has returned to WWE after nearly a decade, but there's little information about the contract he has signed and how active he will be on the roster.

For example, some wrestlers are contracted to make appearances on TV and pay-per-view, while others have a more lucrative contract that has them make only a handful of appearances throughout the year.

Punk was sacked from AEW in September this year. There were several rumors about where he'd end up next, including some that hinted at him signing up with IMPACT Wrestling.

Seth Rollins had a meltdown on seeing CM Punk back in WWE

Reports about how the CM Punk return happened are still being unraveled. Meanwhile, one video that instantly went viral was Seth Rollin's heated reaction to Punk in the arena. The Architect has been one of the most vocal voices about not wanting The Best in the World back in a WWE ring, and once had some harsh words for him.

It will be interesting to see how this will turn out. Rollins is considered a 'company man', and the one who will do 'what's best for the business'. But with him showing dislike for Punk, it remains to be seen if the company will want him to feud with the Second City Saint.

Who do you think CM Punk will feud with first in his current WWE run? Tell us in the comments section below.