Rhea Ripley sends message to Triple H after he gets called out for The Eradicator's booking

Rhea Ripley has responded to claims on social media suggesting that Triple H was to be blamed for his booking of The Eradicator while she was champion last year.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former Women's World Champion recalled her WrestleMania XL match against Becky Lynch. The Eradicator had high hopes for her title defense last year, as she didn't compete frequently while being the champion.
This prompted a large portion of fans on social media to blame Triple H for his booking of Ripley while she was the champion. However, Ripley cleared the air on X/Twitter, stating that he wasn't to be blamed for it.
"He’s 100% not to blame. The stupid bully mentality of some people on social media is the blame. Them and the ones that think they can do our jobs better than us, even though they have no experience in this profession or experience in real life," Ripley wrote.
Check out Ripley's reaction below:
Rhea Ripley claimed there were chances of her potentially missing WrestleMania 41
Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. However, there were chances of her potentially missing the show.
During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Mami said:
"I didn't think that I would be able to wrestle at WrestleMania 41. I didn't think I was going to be able to compete because my back was so bad leading up to it. The two nights beforehand, I got [my masseuse] Matthew to come to my room, and he worked on me the night before the Hall of Fame and the night of the Hall of Fame. I was like, 'I need you to make sure I can walk tomorrow.' And he worked on me those two nights, and it loosened completely just in time for the match."
Rhea Ripley will face Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event this weekend in Saudi Arabia.