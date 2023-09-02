Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message ahead of her title match at WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the WWE Women's World Championship at the Payback Premium Live Event tonight in Pittsburg.

Ahead of the match, she took to Twitter to send a one-word message. The Eradicator will face her former friend Raquel Rodriguez in a highly awaited singles match.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley simply tweeted "GOLD". The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also compete in a tag team match with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

While Ripley has been quite dominant as the Women's World Champion, things haven't exactly been smooth within The Judgment Day.

In recent months, there has been a lot of tension between Balor and Priest. The latter's actions have led to Balor losing twice to Seth Rollins, as he failed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to face Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania and has easily dispatched all those who have stepped up to her so far.

According to former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Vince Russo, WWE should bring back Nia Jax for a match against Ripley. During her time in WWE, Jax was a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo suggested the following:

"Bro that's so difficult right now, because there's nothing going on. There's nothing going on in the Women's division. To me, the only way you could bring her in is as an opponent for Rhea Ripley. I'm not saying that does anything for me, but what else? "

Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion. Since departing WWE, she has not officially signed with a wrestling promotion and it remains to be seen if she plans on returning to the ring.

