Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is arguably one of the most dominant superstars in the current women's division. Having been forced out of action, The Eradicator shared a message ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

During the RAW after WrestleMania XL edition of the show, Liv Morgan ambushed The Judgment Day member backstage. Unfortunately, Ripley sustained a shoulder injury during the attack and was forced to vacate her title in the wake of the injury.

Becky Lynch was crowned the new Women's World Champion last week on RAW as she won the Women's Battle Royal to claim her seventh world title win on the main roster. Ahead of this week's show, Rhea Ripley posted a mirror selfie with a cryptic message in the caption.

"BLEGH. 🥀," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley opens up about potential match with WWE Superstar Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 31-year-old put forth an impressive performance during the contest as she eliminated several top superstars like Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi. Big Jade made it to the final three participants, before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Cargill then signed with SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL. She also teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors in a six-woman tag team match at The Showcase of Immortals.

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat show, Rhea Ripley was asked about a potential match against the former AEW TBS Champion. In response, The Judgment Day member praised Big Jade, stating that the latter would bring the fight to her. She further claimed that the fans would love to see the two compete inside the squared circle and that she was excited at the prospect of such a clash.

"Yeah, I mean, it really excites me, it does. I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part, she does everything correct, and when that day comes, I think it's a big match feel. I don't know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, 42, or 43. I'm not sure, but when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it and people are going to be looking forward to it. So, I'm also looking forward to it," said Ripley.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will face The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Backlash. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, will be absent from WWE television, while she recovers from her injury.

