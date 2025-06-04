Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to newly signed WWE RAW star 

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message to a new member of the WWE RAW roster. She and Stephanie Vaquer met backstage on the latest episode of the red brand.

The Dark Angel signed a new contract and is now officially part of the main roster. She had a successful run in NXT, where she made history by becoming the first person to hold the NXT Women's Championship and North American Championship simultaneously. She competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match and defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile.

After the bout, Stephanie Vaquer was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley. She was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, and the two stars shook hands. Mami shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Story and included a one-word message:

"Welcome @stephanie.vaquer," she wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

The former Judgment Day member welcomed La Primera to Monday Night RAW. It's possible that WWE was teasing a future match between the two stars.

Vince Russo on what WWE should do with Rhea Ripley

Mami is one of the biggest female stars in the entire wrestling industry. However, she's not currently involved in any major storyline or feud.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo came up with an idea of how WWE could use Rhea Ripley.

“It is so easy for Rhea Ripley. Buddy Murphy used to work there. They let him go. She could be bitter over that. She could keep questioning that. She could keep telling them, ‘Why don’t you bring him back?’ they could tell her he works for another business. She could say, ‘Well he would not be working for another company if…’ And she could start getting really… It’s that simple. Give her something!” [16:50 - 17:17]

Rhea will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll win her first contract.

