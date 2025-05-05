Rhea Ripley sends one-word message after recently bidding farewell

Rhea Ripley bid farewell following a recent announcement. She has now sent a message to her fans.
WWE recently announced that Crown Jewel would be held in Perth, Australia, this year on October 11 instead of Saudi Arabia, since the latter will be hosting the Royal Rumble PLE next year. As a result, Ripley and Grayson Waller flew to Australia to promote the event. With WWE RAW around the corner, The Eradicator was forced to bid farewell as she heads back to the United States to make it in time for the Monday Night Show.
However, the WWE star took the time to post a one-word message for her fans.
"Straya! [Australian flag emoji]❤️"
Rhea Ripley made some serious claims about her WrestleMania 41 match
Rhea Ripley competed against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite the storyline heading into the match, this bout kicked off the show instead of being the main event, which did not sit well with CM Punk, who believed that this match should have headlined the event.
During a recent interview on The Amin Show, Ripley was asked about CM Punk's comments regarding her match. Mami replied that it was wild to hear these comments coming from Punk since she has been a fan of The Straight Edge Superstar for a long time. She further claimed that she knew they would have a great match at WrestleMania 41.
"I mean, it's wild to hear that come from CM Punk. Being such a CM Punk fan growing up, it's awesome, but honestly, I knew that us three would go out there and absolutely kill it. So seeing people react that way, it's kind of like, it's a nice feeling that they think the same, but at the same time, I kind of expected it. It's been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it's probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn't really expect anything else," she said.
It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley gets another rematch for the Women's World Championship in the future.