Rhea Ripley sends one-word message after recently bidding farewell

Rhea Ripley bid farewell following a recent announcement. She has now sent a message to her fans.

Ad

WWE recently announced that Crown Jewel would be held in Perth, Australia, this year on October 11 instead of Saudi Arabia, since the latter will be hosting the Royal Rumble PLE next year. As a result, Ripley and Grayson Waller flew to Australia to promote the event. With WWE RAW around the corner, The Eradicator was forced to bid farewell as she heads back to the United States to make it in time for the Monday Night Show.

Ad

Trending

However, the WWE star took the time to post a one-word message for her fans.

"Straya! [Australian flag emoji]❤️"

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley made some serious claims about her WrestleMania 41 match

Rhea Ripley competed against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Despite the storyline heading into the match, this bout kicked off the show instead of being the main event, which did not sit well with CM Punk, who believed that this match should have headlined the event.

Ad

During a recent interview on The Amin Show, Ripley was asked about CM Punk's comments regarding her match. Mami replied that it was wild to hear these comments coming from Punk since she has been a fan of The Straight Edge Superstar for a long time. She further claimed that she knew they would have a great match at WrestleMania 41.

"I mean, it's wild to hear that come from CM Punk. Being such a CM Punk fan growing up, it's awesome, but honestly, I knew that us three would go out there and absolutely kill it. So seeing people react that way, it's kind of like, it's a nice feeling that they think the same, but at the same time, I kind of expected it. It's been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it's probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn't really expect anything else," she said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley gets another rematch for the Women's World Championship in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More