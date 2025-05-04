Rhea Ripley makes surprising claim following WrestleMania 41 loss

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made a surprising claim following her huge loss at WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator battled IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at the recently concluded premium live event.

Ad

In an interview on The Amin Show, Ripley was asked about CM Punk's claim that the Women's World Championship match should have been the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41.

The former Women's World Champion noted that she felt humbled hearing that from Punk and that she had been a fan of The Second City Saint for a while, but added that she expected to have a great match with Belair and SKY.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, it's wild to hear that come from CM Punk. Being such a CM Punk fan growing up, it's awesome, but honestly, I knew that us three would go out there and absolutely kill it. So seeing people react that way, it's kind of like, it's a nice feeling that they think the same, but at the same time, I kind of expected it," said Ripley.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ripley noted that the three stars came up in NXT together, and also admitted that it was one of her favorite matches of her career despite not picking up the victory.

"It's been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it's probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn't really expect anything else," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Check out her comments in the video below:

Ad

IYO SKY picked up the victory at WWE WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship.

Major WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley for a dream match

Stephanie Vaquer recently named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent and called her out for a match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the NXT Women's Champion called out Rhea Ripley for a match. She claimed that she would be a great opponent and noted that it would be an honor to face The Eradicator.

Ad

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," Vaquer said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley battled Roxanne Perez last week on WWE RAW, but Giulia interfered in the match. It was announced earlier today that Roxanne Perez will be squaring off against IYO SKY tomorrow night on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if Ripley gets involved in the match on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More