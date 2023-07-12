Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message after The Judgment Day makes a major decision on RAW

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a one-word message after The Judgment Day got back on the same page on this week's WWE Monday Night RAW.

This week's episode of RAW was opened by Finn Balor, who wanted to confront Damian Priest after weeks of tension between the two men. The former Universal Champion was interrupted by Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, as The Judgment Day eventually got back on terms with Balor and Priest hugging out.

The Judgment Day also picked up a huge win in the main event of the show, with all faction members hugging it out. Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared a photo of the group hug and shared a one-word message.

"Family" wrote Ripley

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet:

Vince Russo claimed Seth Rollins will once again face a member of The Judgment Day

Seth Rollins has been feuding with The Judgment Day for months. His feud with Finn Balor seems far from over.

The heated rivalry started when Damian Priest answered Rollins' open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. This led to Balor facing The Visionary at the Money in the Bank premium live event, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the title.

According to Vince Russo, Balor will once again step up to challenge Rollins for his title. Speaking on Legion of RAW, he said:

"Damian Priest has the case so he's out of the picture. It's what you said, is it the Demon Finn? Who else could it be? It's not gonna be Dominik, we already did Dominik. The only one left is Finn Balor. You know they're gonna do something with Damian Priest and the case. They gotta do something and the case. So that's what it's gonna be."

The main roster faction is set to appear on this week's episode of WWE NXT now that the faction is back on the same page.

What did you make of Balor and Priest getting back on the same page? Sound off in the comment section

