"Who else could it be?" - Former WWE writer makes a bold prediction on Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about who could be facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

The Visionary has been a fighting champion ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Since then, he has defended the title against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and even The Miz at house shows.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned at SummerSlam, fans could see The Demon Finn Balor square off against Rollins. He claimed that Damian Priest was going to play a role in the match, given that he is the current Mr. Money in the Bank.

"Damian Priest has the case so he's out of the picture. It's what you said, is it the Demon Finn? Who else could it be? It's not gonna be Dominik, we already did Dominik. The only one left is Finn Balor. You know they're gonna do something with Damian Priest and the case. They gotta do something and the case. So that's what it's gonna be." [9:00 - 9:20]

The Judgment Day administered a beatdown on Seth Rollins on RAW

With SummerSlam just around the corner, things are heating up in WWE. This week on RAW, The Judgment Day put aside their differences and laid a three-on-one beatdown on Seth Rollins just as The Visionary was coming out for a match against Dominik Mysterio.

However, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens rushed to the aid of the champion, leading to a six-man tag team match in the main event. The heel faction worked in unison during the tag match. In the final stages, Damian Priest hit the South of Heaven on Sami Zayn, followed by a Coup de Grace from Balor for the win.

With this victory, The Judgment Day stood tall in the ring and sent a strong message to Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the number one contender to Rollins' title.

