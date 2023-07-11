We got a great episode of WWE RAW tonight with Seth Rollins teaming up with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face The Judgment Day while Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a big match at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio was called off due to an interruption

Zoey Stark def. Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler def. Emma

The Miz def. Tommaso Ciampa

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Judgment Day def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Finn Balor kicked off RAW and wanted to discuss the ending of his match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. Rhea Ripley and Dominik came out to tell Balor to take it backstage instead of discussing this in front of the crowd.

Balor walked away before Dominik tried to say that he could defeat Seth Rollins. Rollins showed up to laugh at the idea of Dom beating him while eating chicken wings before we headed for the first match on RAW.

WWE RAW Results (July 10, 2023): Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

Riddle and Kaiser kicked off the match, and the latter got a headlock before Riddle turned it into the Kimura Lock. Drew came in and hit hip tosses and neckbreakers on both opponents before taking Vinci down with a powerbomb.

Kaiser and Gunther interrupted the Claymore Kick, but Riddle came in and took them down before McIntyre hit the finisher and got the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

After the match, Gunther told Vinci off and walked off before Kaiser followed him as well, leaving Vinci alone to walk backstage on his own.

Grade: B-

Backstage, Balor and Priest were working things out, but Finn wanted to face Rollins first. Priest said that he was fine with that but still would cash in the Money in the Bank contract when he gets the chance.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw All cool with The Judgment Day? All cool with The Judgment Day?#WWERaw https://t.co/vqBwd9hwku

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were backstage when Rhea and Dom came in to tell them that The Judgment Day will come for their titles as well.

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Dominik attacked Seth during his entrance, and they fought their way over to the crowd as Rollins turned it around and was chasing him down. Priest and Balor joined in, and it turned into a beatdown before Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out to make the save.

Rollins came back with a steel chair, and the Heavyweight and tag team champs cleared the ring and sent The Judgment Day backstage as the match was called off.

Result: N/A

Grade: C

Ricochet was out next and wanted to address his rivalry with Logan Paul. He made fun of Logan trash-talking on social media before calling him out to talk face-to-face.

Logan showed up and called Ricochet a reckless amateur for costing him the Money in the Bank briefcase. The two trash-talked for a bit before Ricochet jumped out of the ring, and a brawl broke out, ending with Logan being taken down at ringside.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark on RAW

Becky was in control early on with a headlock and an armbar, but Trish grabbed her by the feet from the apron before Zoey dropped her outside. Becky came back and kicked Zoey off the apron and hit a big baseball slide and a diving elbow before tossing her into the barricades.

Back in the ring, Zoey got a takedown in the corner before getting a near fall. Becky got a neckbreaker and went for the armbar, but Zoey broke out and hit a big kick.

They traded rollups, and Zoey tried to use the ropes but got caught. Trish tried to interfere, and Becky took her out with a kick, but the distraction allowed Zoey to roll her up for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Becky Lynch

Grade: B

Chad Gable and Alpha Academy were out next for Maxxine Dupri's graduation. Gable did the introductions, and Maxxine came out in a pink graduation robe. She celebrated her win over Valhalla and thanked Otis for the win.

Gable presented her with the Alpha Academy letterman jacket before the Viking Raiders showed up. Chad and Otis were getting ready to fight, but Valhalla snuck up from behind and attacked Maxxine, taking her down and stealing her jacket before walking off.

Shayna Baszler vs. Emma on RAW

Emma started off with some big kicks and hit a low crossbody before Baszler got a big lariat. Shayna took her down and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for the easy win.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Emma

Ronda Rousey came in after the match and attacked Baszler, who tried to get her in the Kirifuda. Rousey tried for an armbar, but Baszler slipped out and walked off.

Grade: D

Cody Rhodes was out next and said that Brock Lesnar was the obstacle that he had to defeat before he could move on with his career. Cody challenged Brock to a rubber match at SummerSlam before RAW continued.

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa - No DQ Match on RAW

Ciampa brought a steel chair, and the match started outside before heading back to the ring for the starting bell. The Miz tried to get some big moves in, but Ciampa wrapped the steel chair around his neck and sent him into the ring post.

The two ended up on the announcers' desk, and Miz was pushed off of it before they headed back to the ring. Miz was about to hit Ciampa with a trashcan lid, but the latter caught him with a big kick and followed up with stomps on the lid.

Ciampa brought a table out and hit a top rope move through it. Ciampa was about to get the win, but Bronson Reed took him out and hit a Tsunami before walking out. The Miz crawled over for the pin and picked up the win.

Result: The Miz def. Tommaso Ciampa

Grade: B

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green on RAW

Sonya was isolated early on, but she managed to make the tag to Chelsea for a double-team dive on Carter.

Chance and Carter took Green down and hit her with a double-team finisher, but Sonya broke it up. Green came in off a distraction and got the rope-assisted pin.

Result: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Grade: C

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day on RAW

Dom and Seth kicked off the match, and tags were made before the fight headed outside. Owens came in with a massive top rope senton and took everyone down before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Owens was isolated in the ring before Seth tagged in, and Priest interrupted the pedigree on Dom. Dom jabbed Rollins in the eye to break up a powerbomb before Seth countered the chokeslam and hit a pedigree.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw brb watching on a loop brb watching on a loop#WWERaw https://t.co/dTYjB6dbzn

Balor came in and took a superkick before Sami tagged in and got the Blue Thunder Bomb before Dom broke up the pin. KO hit a stunner on Dom before Rhea interrupted the Helluva Kick.

Priest came in with the chokeslam on Sami off the distraction before Balor followed up with the Coup de Grace for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE @WWE Hey #WWENXT , are you ready for The Judgment Day tomorrow night?! Hey #WWENXT, are you ready for The Judgment Day tomorrow night?! https://t.co/RqbSo3yJzQ

Grade: B+

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes