Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message after The Judgment Day's loss on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter/X to react to The Judgment Day's loss on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh teamed up for a match against The Creed Brothers. Brutus and Julius Creed, who are the current #1 contenders for the tag team championships, walked out with a big win ahead of their championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley sent out a one-word reaction to Mysterio and McDonagh's loss.

"Hmm... #WWERAW," wrote Ripley.

Teddy Long discussed the possibility of Randy Orton hitting Rhea Ripley with the RKO

Teddy Long recently spoke about the possibility of Randy Orton hitting Rhea Ripley with an RKO.

Ripley and Orton came face-to-face on the RAW after Survivor Series. The Viper addressed the WWE Universe in the opening segment of the show before being interrupted by Ripley. This eventually led to a match between Orton and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long claimed that Orton hitting Ripley with the RKO should be a possibility. He said:

"Why? Why wouldn't they do it? Well some people claim that it looks maybe like he shouldn't be hitting a woman, but you can't get away with that, because what about the intergender matches? When there is a guy and a girl wrestling each other? So I don't understand what the problem is. And then you gotta know this, if he hit the RKO you know what it means, it's entertainment."

Ripley is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event to retain the Women's World Championship.

It remains to be seen if "Mami" returns to WWE television on next week's RAW.

