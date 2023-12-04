WWE "can't get away" with avoiding massive Randy Orton spot with Rhea Ripley, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on a potential Randy Orton spot that was seemingly avoided during his segment with Rhea Ripley.

On RAW last week, The Eradicator and The Viper came face-to-face in a promo battle. The segment saw both of them trying to put each other down. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio also got into the ring and tried to attack Randy, but they were thwarted.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked about the possibility of Randy executing an RKO on Rhea Ripley. According to the Hall of Famer, it should certainly be possible.

"Why? Why wouldn't they do it? Well some people claim that it looks maybe like he shouldn't be hitting a woman, but you can't get away with that, because what about the intergender matches? When there is a guy and a girl wrestling each other? So I don't understand what the problem is. And then you gotta know this, if he hit the RKO you know what it means, it's entertainment." [4:11 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Randy Orton's look

The Viper looked noticeably more buff than usual upon his return, catching the attention of many. Teddy Long was also quick to notice the impressive physique.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on how The Viper looked, coupled with a piece of advice for him.

"Ya he looked really good man. That means once he got over his surgery and was able to go back to the gym, he went right back to the gym. So that's a thing you gotta do too. You can't quit working out. You gotta keep on going and keeping yourself in shape. Because once you stop, you are like a car out of gas," said Long. [3:24 onwards]

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Randy Orton in WWE.

