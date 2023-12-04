WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Randy Orton's look after return (Exclusive)

Randy Orton's return to WWE at Survivor Series has caught the pro wrestling world by storm, especially due to his rather buff look. Hall of Famer Teddy Long has commented on the same, giving a piece of sage advice for The Viper.

Orton had been away from the active scene for well over 18 months due to a back injury. As such, very few expected him to be in arguably the best shape of his career in the business after his return. However, he shocked everyone with his physique as well as agility. He put on a stellar performance in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames and helped his team defeat The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about the Apex Predator's impressive physique upon return.

"Ya he looked really good man. That means once he got over his surgery and was able to go back to the gym, he went right back to the gym. So that's a thing you gotta do too. You can't quit working out. You gotta keep on going and keeping yourself in shape. Because once you stop, you are like a car out of gas," said Long. [3:24 onwards]

Kurt Angle has also commented on Randy Orton's WWE return

Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle was very pleased with Orton's return as well, claiming that WWE really needed him.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle show, the veteran also drew attention to how good Randy Orton looked during his reappearance.

"He does look great. I'm just happy he's back because he really struggled with that surgery. Yeah, wasn't getting better. He was really frustrated and I'm just glad that he was able to make it back."

With Randy Orton seemingly setting his sights on the Judgment Day for now, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

