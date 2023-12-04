"WWE really needed him" - 12-time World Champion on Randy Orton's epic comeback

Randy Orton assured the WWE Universe post-show on the night of his return at Survivor Series that he has a decade more as an active in-ring competitor. His real-life friend and Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, feels the timing could not have been more appropriate.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle pointed to the general comments fans made about The Viper looking jacked when he showed up for the WarGames match in the bout's closing moments.

Furthermore, the Olympic Gold Medalist also acknowledged Randy Orton's credibility as a true "superstar" among most athletes in the company today, stating that WWE needed him now more than ever:

"Yes, he looks like a Superstar. Randy Orton being back in the WWE, that's the best news I've heard in a couple of years. I mean, Randy is really special. He's an unbelievably talented individual and I think WWE really needed him," Angle said.

He also addressed The Legend Killer's situation prior to his long-awaited comeback:

"He does look great. I'm just happy he's back because he really struggled with that surgery. Yeah, wasn't getting better. He was really frustrated and I'm just glad that he was able to make it back." [H/T: Fightful]

On Friday night, Randy Orton signed the contract to become exclusive to SmackDown. He also voluntarily opened up old wounds straight off the bat. It seems Roman Reigns is on The Legend Killer's radar.

Kurt Angle on the severity of Randy Orton's injury

After Cody Rhodes announced Orton's return on the Survivor Series: WarGames go-home edition of RAW, Kurt Angle was relieved to hear the news. He was kept in the loop thanks to both their wives, who are close.

"I'm just glad he did [return] because I was communicating with him for quite some time when he was out with the injury because Kim [Orton] and Giovanna [Angle] are best friends. He was telling me, 'Hey, man, it's not looking good. I don't know how my back is going to heal, if my back's going to heal,' said Kurt.

He continued:

"They didn't know [if Orton would return]. Randy, he's young, too. I mean he's in his 40s, but he's still pretty young. [Compared to] me and other guys that are wrestling, like Sting in his 60s and Chris Jericho in his 50s. So yeah, he's still young. He still has a good six or seven years if he stays healthy."

The Viper also hit the RKO out of nowhere on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis as the show drew to a close. The aftermath of this will be worth watching, as Orton's babyface persona, while retaining his character's innate qualities, seems to be working very well with the fans.