Rhea Ripley sends a seven-word message to popular male WWE Superstar, and it's not Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a message to popular WWE Superstar Grayson Waller.

Waller is currently a part of the SmackDown roster. In recent weeks, he has shared the screen with Edge, John Cena, and Logan Paul, among others.

Regarded as one of the best heels in WWE right now, Waller took a dig at American beaches in one of his recent tweets. His fellow Australian, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, replied with her own viewpoint.

"The worst Australian beach > the best American beach," wrote Waller.

Ripley tweeted the following seven-word message in response:

"This is something I can agree with," wrote Ripley.

WWE star Grayson Waller recently talked about his match against Johnny Gargano

Grayson Waller recently opened up about his Unsanctioned Match against Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand and Deliver.

Speaking in a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Waller spoke about his loss and how he was unable to sleep. He said:

“That hurt, man. That sucked. When you go into an Unsanctioned Match, those matches are not fun. I didn’t sleep that night, I didn’t sleep on the plane home. As [many] horrible things as I said about Johnny Gargano, that guy is legit. That guy is the man in a lot of ways. He made me pay for a lot of the things I said, and I can’t wait to make him regret those decisions one day."

Waller added:

"I really hope that’s a match that happens on the main roster one day. I think me and Gargano have unfinished business. I think we need to do it in front of a bigger audience.”

Waller was recently a part of the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to secure the win.

