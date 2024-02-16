Rhea Ripley sends a six-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a bold message ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

At the upcoming PLE in Australia, Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. In the lead-up to the match, Jax has mostly gotten the better of the reigning champion.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley sent a message seemingly aimed at Jax, claiming that the latter would have to "kill" her.

"You’re gonna have to kill me." wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley opened up about returning to Australia for the Elimination Chamber PLE

Rhea Ripley has opened up about her return to Australia ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, The Eradicator revealed why she was excited about returning to Australia. Ripley said:

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia."

Expand Tweet

Ripley added:

"It makes me extremely proud," Ripley said of representing her country. "It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more like USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown … I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a women’s world champion. I’m very, very excited."

Ripley was crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion in 2023. She has successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, and others. However, The Eradicator's biggest task would be to get past Nia Jax.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's upcoming title defense? Sound off in the comment section

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE