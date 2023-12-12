Rhea Ripley sends six-word message after The Judgment Day beats up R-Truth on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has shared her reaction to The Judgment Day's beatdown on R-Truth on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, R-Truth was involved in a hilarious segment with The Judgment Day. The veteran star did not mince his words while addressing JD McDonagh and made it known that he should be kicked out of the stable.

In the end, Damian Priest hit a Clothesline on R-Truth after which The Judgment Day beat him up to a loud chorus of boos. The Creed Brothers came out to Truth's aid and saved the day in the process. Shortly after, Rhea Ripley reacted to the clip of R-Truth being attacked on RAW.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

R-Truth is one of the most beloved acts on WWE TV. He has consistently been one of the most hilarious superstars in WWE for over a decade at this point. His amusing segments with The Judgment Day over the past few weeks received massive praise from the fans. Wrestling Twitter certainly is not happy with the fearsome faction beating Truth up on tonight's edition of RAW.

Did The Judgment Day do R-Truth dirty? Sound off in the comments section below!

