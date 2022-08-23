Rhea Ripley sends a threat to WWE Hall of Famer

Ahead of his match against Damian Priest on tonight's episode of RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Edge received a warning from Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley on Twitter.

Ripley, along with her faction members Priest and Finn Balor, have been embroiled in a feud with The Rated-R Superstar, Dominik and Rey Mysterio for weeks now. Although she is not expected to wrestle a match against any of the three, Ripley has taken part in the beatdowns her faction has given to The Mysterios.

As the 11-time world champion looks to exact revenge against his former partner Damian Priest, the former RAW Women's Champion sent out an ominous message on Twitter:

"When I was 14 my idol @EdgeRatedR retired, & I cried. This time my boys and I are going to be the reason that he NEVER steps foot in OUR ring again, & I’m going to bask in everyone’s sorrows #TheJudgmentDay #WWERAW #TimeForRetirement #ByeEdge ArcherOfInfamy @FinnBalor" Rhea Ripley tweeted.

Edge founded The Judgment Day by aligning with The Archer of Infamy at WrestleMania 38. The group later added The Nightmare. After the trio picked up their first win as a collective at Hell in a Cell, The Ultimate Opportunist was outsted from the group and replaced by Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to NXT UK shutting down

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to the news of NXT UK shutting down, thanking the brand for giving her a platform.

On August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus after the Worlds Collide event on September 4. The show will be rebranded as part of NXT Europe and will launch in 2023.

Ripley, being the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion, recently tweeted out her respect for the brand, claiming that it will forever be her home:

"NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel! My NXT UK Fam, I love you all!"

The news was shortly followed by many NXT UK stars getting released from WWE. Former champions like Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, and Trent Seven are some of the many wrestlers released.

Others like Tyler Bate, Blair Davenport, and Gallus migrated to NXT 2.0, giving credence to speculation that NXT UK has run its course.

