Rhea Ripley sends three-word message ahead of major WWE title match

Rhea Ripley sent a three-word message ahead of WWE Evolution 2025. The PLE will air live tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rhea Ripley has not been in action since defeating Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions in a Street Fight, but will be competing in a title match tonight. The Eradicator will be challenging IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship and took to her Instagram story today to send an interesting message.

The 28-year-old shared the poster for Evolution with a three-word message, and you can check out the post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Let's f***ing go!" wrote Ripley.

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. The Genius of the Sky successfully defended the title against Ripley and Bianca Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and has been out of action for the past couple of months. The EST will be serving as the Special Guest Referee for the No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution later tonight.

Popular WWE star shuts down Rhea Ripley match idea

Liv Morgan recently shut down the idea of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio competing in a match on WWE television.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan claimed that Mysterio had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, and there was no need for a match. Morgan suffered a shoulder injury on RAW last month during a singles match against Kairi Sane.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

IYO SKY has not defended the Women's World Championship since defeating Ripley and Belair at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell which star will walk out of Evolution tonight as champion.

