Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message aimed at the rest of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter/X to send a message aimed at her Judgment Day stablemates.

2023 was an excellent year for The Judgment Day, as the faction won numerous titles. Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship before being crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio also held championships throughout the year.

Following the recently concluded WWE Live event at Madison Square Garden, Ripley reacted to The Judgment Day's backstage photo from the iconic venue. She also sent a three-word message:

"The "IT" group!" wrote Ripley.

WWE star Maxxine Dupri wants a rematch against Rhea Ripley

Maxxine Dupri was recently in action against Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. Dupri could not beat The Eradicator in a non-title match and was dominated by her opponent throughout the contest.

In an interview on the Lightweights podcast, Dupri admitted wanting another shot at The Eradicator. The Alpha Academy member said she would go after the Women's World Championship if she won the 2024 Royal Rumble bout.

"Rhea Ripley. I mean, I need another shot at that. I was genuinely scared at that time. Just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone. I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, but she's dangerous in the ring. She has this huge confidence (...) But then to, like, come in and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure."

Ripley has successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and other superstars. Her first defense of 2024 is scheduled for RAW: Day 1.

Ripley will face Ivy Nile, who confronted The Eradicator after her dominant victory over Dupri.

