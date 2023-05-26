Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message to male WWE Superstar with whom she recently trained and it's not Dominik!

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a three-word message to WWE Superstar Duke Hudson. Ripley and Hudson recently shared a training session at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Hudson, who currently competes in NXT, is good friends with his fellow Australian native in real life. He is a part of the Chase U faction.

Taking to social media, Hudson shared a photo from his training session with The Eradicator. In reaction, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion sarcastically mocked the 33-year-old.

"What a peasant," wrote Ripley.

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr We need more of Duke Hudson and Rhea Ripley on our TVs 🤝 We need more of Duke Hudson and Rhea Ripley on our TVs 🤝 https://t.co/9ErW5a1Z3P

Ripley is a member of the Judgment Day faction. The group consists of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

The SmackDown Women's Champion is often seen training and working out with her stablemates, especially Priest, who is also a good friend of hers in real life.

What was Duke Hudson's message to Rhea Ripley?

Taking to Twitter, Duke Hudson sent a message to Rhea Ripley after their training session.

He claimed that Ripley's presence definitely didn't make him feel "miserable," as he thanked The Judgment Day member for coming down to the Performance Center. Hudson wrote:

"Such an honour that a superstar the likes of @RheaRipley_WWE would come down to the WWE Performance Centre and help a next generation talent like me hone my craft. An absolute blessing this is. Doesn’t make me miserable at all. Not one bit."

Duke Hudson @sixftfiiiiive Such an honour that a superstar the likes of @RheaRipley_WWE would come down to the WWE Performance Centre and help a next generation talent like me hone my craft. An absolute blessing this is. Doesn’t make me miserable at all. Not one bit. Such an honour that a superstar the likes of @RheaRipley_WWE would come down to the WWE Performance Centre and help a next generation talent like me hone my craft. An absolute blessing this is. Doesn’t make me miserable at all. Not one bit. https://t.co/m0heQLdFea

Ripley even reacted to Hudson's tweet with a three-word tweet. She had the following response:

"Helping the newbies."

She is currently scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Title against Natalya at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old star won the title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair and successfully defended it against Zelina Vega at the Backlash PLE.

