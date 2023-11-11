Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message on social media, shares middle finger photo with a Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a three-word message. She also shared a photo of her throwing up the middle finger, alongside another Judgment Day member.

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel premium live event, Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way Match. The match also involved Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley shared a photo of her unique look from Crown Jewel. She also shared a photo of her alongside Damian Priest, where The Eradicator was seen throwing up the middle finger.

"Have another one" wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet and three-word message here.

WWE legend Torrie Wilson claimed that she is "obsessed" with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as the reigning and inaugural Women's World Champion. WWE Hall of Famer, Torrie Wilson, has claimed that she is "obsessed" with The Eradicator.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Wilson praised Ripley and claimed to be obsessed with The Eradicator.

Wilson also admitted that she is obsessed with Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone and Bianca Belair. She said:

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Ripley right now is just killing it."

Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. On RAW, Zoey Stark became the new #1 contender for Ripley's title.

Following Stark's victory, she even confronted the reigning Women's World Champion during a backstage segment.

