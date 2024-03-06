Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message after WWE show

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has shared a message with fans after the latest episode of NXT.

Mami will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. On the recent episode of RAW, the Judgment Day member met WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY backstage and told the Damage CTRL member to stay out of her territory.

Later, in another backstage segment, Ripley was spotted smirking at Lynch following the Nia Jax, Liv Morgan altercation. Even though The Nightmare did not compete on the Red brand show, she made an on-screen appearance after Dominik Mysterio suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

After the latest episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley shared a photo on X sporting an MCU character Venom's t-shirt. She sent a three-word message on social media.

"We, are Venom. 😈," she wrote.

Check out the WWE Women's World Champion's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley breaks silence over distancing herself from WWE star Dominik Mysterio

The on-screen chemistry between Mami and Dominik Mysterio is undeniable as the WWE Universe has embraced the duo. However, fans have speculated recently that Rhea Ripley has distanced herself from her Latino Heat.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, she addressed the possible rumors about distancing herself from the former NXT North American Champion.

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time, I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, 'Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]!' I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing," Ripley said.

Check out the full video below:

Fans are eagerly waiting for Mami and The Man to lock horns at The Show of Shows this April.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's message? Sound off!

