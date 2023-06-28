Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to 51-year-old WWE star after he complains about her to her sister

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has a two-word response to R-Truth's message to her sister.

Being a WWE Superstar is not an easy job and requires a lot of sacrifice and hard work. The wrestlers are on the road for over 300 days a year, which limits the time they get to spend with their loved ones.

Rhea Ripley highlighted the same recently as she posted a picture of herself along with her sister, noting that it has been tough growing up away from her sibling. R-Truth was quick to slide into the comments of the post. In his typical comedic fashion, the 51-year-old ratted out Ripley to her sister, stating that the Women's World Champion "be trippin sometimes on tv."

Never to rest on her laurels, The Judgment Day star responded with a short two-word message to the former 24/7 Champion.

"You're next,"- Ripley replied

Rhea Ripley will be in action on WWE RAW next week

Rhea Ripley has been the top superstar on the WWE roster for the last several months. The Nightmare's last singles defeat came over a year ago, after which she has accomplished a lot inside the squared circle.

The Judgment Day star won the Women's Royal Rumble despite being the first entrant in the match. She then went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley has been absolutely dominant as the champion, defeating all the challengers in a convincing way.

She even squashed Natalya in 70 seconds at Night of Champions, soon after which she was presented with a new Women's World Championship. The Nightmare will defend the newly-minted title for the first next week on RAW, where she will face Natalya in a rematch from the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

Rhea Ripley won't be in action at Money in the Bank, which will take place in the O2 Arena in London this Saturday. However, the rest of the Judgment Day stars will be looking to make their mark at the event.

