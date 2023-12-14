Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to Buddy Matthews after he posts their photo

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to send a message to Buddy Matthews, reacting to the recently posted photo of the couple.

The duo is currently working for different companies. Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion, and Matthews is a part of the House of Black in AEW.

Having announced their engagement earlier this year, Ripley and Matthews often post photos and videos alongside each other on social media. Taking to Instagram, The Eradicator sent a two-word message to her fiancé, reacting to the latest image.

"love you," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ripley is an integral part of Judgment Day. She is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator's next title defense could be against Ivy Nile, who confronted the reigning Women's World Champion after her win over Maxxine Dupri.

WWE star Braun Strowman recently commented on the possibility of wrestling Rhea Ripley

Braun Strowman recently commented on the possibility of a dream encounter against Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator has occasionally crossed paths with male superstars in WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman ruled out the possibility of him facing Ripley, stating that he is a gentleman.

He said:

"She don't want none of this. I'm a gentleman, I'm a southern gentleman. I was taught a long time ago that you open doors for women and that's it."

Expand Tweet

One of the recent examples of Ripley crossing paths with a male superstar was when she finally met Randy Orton. The Viper made his highly awaited return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, he came face-to-face with Ripley.

Are you currently enjoying Rhea Ripley's WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.