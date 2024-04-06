Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to a current Judgment Day member and it's not Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a two-word message to a Judgment Day stablemate.

Ripley is an integral part of The Judgment Day. The group consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Balor and Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

On social media, Ripley shared backstage photos with Priest and sent a two-word message:

"Terror Twins!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Priest and Balor defeated Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to become two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Priest is also the holder of the Money in the Bank contract.

At WrestleMania 40, Priest and Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a six-way ladder match.

Rhea Ripley praised Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley recently praised Jade Cargill and spoke highly of the newest SmackDown signee.

Cargill will compete at WrestleMania, as she prepares to team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Ripley stated that she was impressed by Cargill and praised her for being "aesthetically pleasing". The reigning Women's World Champion said:

"Yeah, I am [impressed]. Jade Cargill... she's amazing, I'll give her her props. She's aesthetically pleasing, she looks amazing, she is amazing. Everything about her screams superstar. So, when that time comes, I'd love to step in the ring with her, but that's a money match... we'd have to wait for the perfect moment and the perfect stage, whether that's WrestleMania next year or WrestleMania in the next few years, we'll have to wait for that. But... I'm impressed, I am. It takes a lot to impress Mami,"

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. This will be the first time the two superstars crossed paths in a one-on-one match.

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship at last year's WrestleMania 39 after dethroning Charlotte Flair. She was eventually crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Should Rhea Ripley retain her title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion