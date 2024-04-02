Current WWE champion has major praise for Jade Cargill

The WWE Universe is buzzing ahead of Jade Cargill's official WrestleMania debut in less than one week. A top superstar has just offered major praise for Cargill, and a potential teaser for the future.

Cargill signed with WWE to mainstream media attention and much fanfare shortly after departing AEW last year. She made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble but came up short, and then officially signed with the blue brand as a SmackDown Superstar. The inaugural AEW TBS Champion will team with Naomi and Bianca Belair to face Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Asuka at WrestleMania 40. Cargill now seems to have garnered the attention of Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley recently appeared on The MMA Hour today for an interview with Ariel Helwani, before it was crashed by Becky Lynch. She was asked if she was impressed with Big Jade.

"Yeah, I am [impressed]. Jade Cargill... she's amazing, I'll give her her props. She's aesthetically pleasing, she looks amazing, she is amazing. Everything about her screams superstar. So, when that time comes, I'd love to step in the ring with her, but that's a money match... we'd have to wait for the perfect moment and the perfect stage, whether that's WrestleMania next year or WrestleMania in the next few years, we'll have to wait for that. But... I'm impressed, I am. It takes a lot to impress Mami," Rhea Ripley said. [From 12:01 to 12:52]

Ripley is set to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE WrestleMania XL updated match card will feature Rhea Ripley on Night One.

WWE will present the 40th annual WrestleMania event in less than one week. The extravaganza will air on Saturday and Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The final RAW before WrestleMania XL saw officials confirm the line-ups for Night One and Night Two. As of now, seven matches are confirmed for Saturday and six matches for Sunday. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title against Becky Lynch on Night One of The Show of Shows.

Below are the current cards:

Night One of WrestleMania XL

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

Kairi Sane, Asuka, Dakota Kai vs. Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day defends the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship vs. Becky Lynch

GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Roman win, Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules)

Night Two of WrestleMania XL

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar vs. Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins

IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley

Logan Paul defends the United States Championship vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre with CM Punk on commentary

Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship vs. Cody Rhodes

It remains to be seen how the show will pan out.

