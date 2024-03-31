4 takeaways from SmackDown this week - Jade Cargill's future; new champions at WrestleMania 40? & more

This week SmackDown added a new match to the WrestleMania 40 match card, and another challenge was issued.

Roman Reigns and The Rock were absent from the show, Jade Cargill made an impact on the WWE Universe, and two new tag teams qualified for the tag titles next week.

Let's dive into a few key takeaways from the blue brand this week:

#4. New Catch Republic is the new fan-favorite going into WrestleMania 40 following SmackDown's win

New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) put up an impressive fight against The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Universe was still getting used to Tyler Bate on SmackDown while Pete Dunne brought back his bruiserweight persona. The two were popular on NXT UK and were familiar with each other's work.

This week New Catch Republic defeated Legado Del Fantasma's Berto and Angel to qualify for the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. Fans were elated with their win and it is easy to see that they are well over with the WWE Universe.

#3. Solo Sikoa might be on the path to turning face?

Ever since joining the main roster in 2022, Solo Sikoa has barely uttered a word. On the contrary, during his NXT run, he would tear into his opponents on the mic.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman discussed the events that happened on Monday Night RAW with Cody Rhodes and claimed that the beatdown was ordered by Roman Reigns. The camera then turned to Jimmy Uso who stated Jey Uso would have to face Sikoa next week before meeting him in the ring at WrestleMania.

The Enforcer backed his brother sending Jey Uso a message to be on high alert and he would take him out as ordered by The Tribal Chief. Now, Sikoa is the only member of The Bloodline not scheduled for a match at The Show of Shows.

It has been a while since Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa have interacted without other members of the family. If Jey gets to his younger brother ahead of WrestleMania, he could be an ally to help him gain victory and turn babyface in the process.

#2. Pretty Deadly regaining momentum on SmackDown

Pretty Deadly during their SmackDown entrance

Pretty Deadly was on a roll with their NXT run. They were drafted to the main roster last year and competed in a tag team title contender match shortly after. The duo's entertaining antics kept everyone on their toes.

Just as it seemed they were connecting with the WWE Universe, Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury and the duo were out of action. They appeared in a couple of backstage and pre-taped segments.

Most recently, they faced Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on SmackDown and won with some interference by Logan Paul. If WWE continues booking them regularly, the tag team could soon find themselves in the tag team title picture.

#1. WWE capitalizing on the hype around Jade Cargill pushing her to stardom

Jade Cargill signing the SmackDown contract

Jade Cargill debuted on SmackDown, signed the contract, and sent the women's division a massive statement. The show concluded with her taking on Damage CTRL and helping Bianca Belair and Naomi. Later a Six-Woman Tag Team match was announced for WrestleMania 40.

Cargill worked with AEW from 2020 until last year. She signed with WWE in September 2023 and the wrestling world witnessed her in-ring aura at Royal Rumble. The company has been hyping her addition since she put pen to paper last year. The former TBS Champion was backstage at Fastlane 2023 where she was welcomed by Triple H.

Most of WWE's current talents are homegrown. Pushing a non-NXT talent as much as they have with Cargill goes to show her impact. She has already kicked it off on a high note with her second match scheduled for WrestleMania 40.

