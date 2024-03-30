Massive Bloodline match set for next week's WWE SmackDown upon order from Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa will go one-on-one against Jey Uso on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

With WrestleMania XL looming just over a week away, tensions are rising as The Bloodline gears up to play a pivotal role on both nights of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Beyond the highly anticipated main-event matches featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns, another compelling storyline unfolds as Jimmy Uso prepares to square off against his twin brother, Jey Uso, in a deeply personal rivalry that has intensified since Jey departed from the Samoan faction last year.

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso revealed that Jey Uso won't be able to make it to WrestleMania XL as the latter was set to face Solo Sikoa next week. The Enforcer then conveyed that Jey had to be taken out as per the orders of Roman Reigns.

"I'll see you next week. I'm going to miss you, but I have to take you out, by orders of The Tribal Chief," Solo Sikoa said.

It is going to be fascinating to see if Main Event Jey Uso can overcome the challenge presented by The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

