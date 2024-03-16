Bloodline member accepts another major WrestleMania 40 challenge on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso sent a message to Jey Uso during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After enduring months of attacks by the Bloodline, Jey Uso finally decided to confront his issues on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He challenged Jimmy to a singles match at Wrestlemania 40 to settle their differences once and for all.

During this week's SmackDown, Jimmy Uso responded, acknowledging his brother's evolution into the right-hand man of The Tribal Chief and his rise to prominence as Main Event Jey Uso, but emphasized that, at their core,

Jey will always be Jimmy's younger brother. He said he would give his twin what he needed as he accepted his challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

The Usos are one of the best tag teams in history. After headlining night one of WrestleMania last year, they will find themselves on opposite sides of the ring, facing each other in singles competition. This will mark the first time they will be squaring off in a one-on-one matchup.

