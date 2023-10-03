Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message after returning on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley finally returned to WWE television after a short hiatus.

The opening segment of the show saw Ripley engaging in a wild brawl with Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. The Eradicator was put out of action after being attacked by the returning Jax.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley shared a photo from the brawl and sent a two-word message.

"Miss me?" Ripley shared.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

After taking care of business in the Women's division, Ripley shifted her focus to The Judgment Day. She was visibly upset with Dominik Mysterio after he lost his NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy.

Mami claimed that if Mysterio does not regain the North American Title, he should not bother coming home.

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin recently talked about The Judgment Day and compared them to The Bloodline

Speaking in an interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin briefly spoke about witnessing The Judgment Day in action while sitting at ringside.

She said:

"Now, The Judgment Day is jacking everybody up every week. It's traumatic, you know, where I'm sitting. It's kinda crazy. The Judgment Day now, I actually made the mistake of saying to Señor Money in the Bank."

Irvin further added:

"I saw him like, 'Man, you know you guys are like The Bloodline now.' And he's like, 'We're The Judgment Day.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm so sorry! You are. You're The Judgment Day.' But I just meant y'all got all the gold now. So, when they come out, we're like, you know, listing off all the gold and all the accolades because they're just running it right now."

Rhea Ripley's latest defense of the Women's World Championship was against Raquel Rodriguez. Her next title challenger could potentially be Nia Jax.

What were your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's return? Sound off in the comments section below!

