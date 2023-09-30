WWE star says watching The Judgment Day is "traumatic;" compares them to The Bloodline

WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently compared The Judgment Day to The Bloodline, claiming watching them from her position at ringside is "traumatic."

While The Bloodline previously dominated WWE, The Judgment Day is seemingly now the top faction in the Stamford-based company. Dominik Mysterio is currently the NXT North American Champion. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Title. In addition to being Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest recently won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles alongside Finn Balor.

In a recent interview on the Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin spoke about The Judgment Day. She claimed watching the group "jack everybody up" is "traumatic" from where she sits.

"Now, The Judgment Day is jacking everybody up every week. It's traumatic, you know, where I'm sitting. It's kinda crazy. The Judgment Day now, I actually made the mistake of saying to Señor Money in the Bank," she said.

The RAW ring announcer added:

"I saw him like, 'Man, you know you guys are like The Bloodline now.' And he's like, 'We're The Judgment Day.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm so sorry! You are. You're The Judgment Day.' But I just meant y'all got all the gold now. So, when they come out, we're like, you know, listing off all the gold and all the accolades because they're just running it right now." [27:40 - 28:12]

What did Samantha Irvin say about WWE signing Jade Cargill?

During her interview on the Attitude Era Podcast, Samantha Irvin addressed WWE's signing of former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She claimed Cargill would "fill a void" in the Stamford-based company.

The RAW ring announcer also predicted that the former TBS Champion would "do damage everywhere."

"[The impact of her signing?] That says it all. She's a star and that says it all. Highly anticipated, so excited. Obviously, I'm hoping, I don't know where she's gonna end up, you know, where she'll start her journey, but you know I will be more than happy to have my girl on Monday Night RAW. I think it would be amazing but she's gonna do damage probably everywhere."

