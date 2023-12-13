Rhea Ripley sends two-word message as tensions grow within The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has shared an interesting message amid speculation that there was tension between the members of The Judgment Day.

The faction has been one of WWE's most popular acts for well over a year now. For a while now, there has been discourse among fans in regards to who the true leader of the stable was. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, tensions emerged between Ripley and Damian Priest in a backstage segment. The Nightmare didn't mince her words, and told him the following: "Saying you're the leader is a lot easier than being a leader."

Many fans believe that a rift is forming between The Judgment Day members, and an implosion is bound to happen somewhere down the line. Amid the speculation, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to share a wholesome message:

Damian Priest once opened up about Rhea Ripley as The Judgment Day's leader

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest shared his thoughts on Ripley possibly being The Judgment Day's leader. Here's what he said:

“She is a leader, and I think Finn Balor’s a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role, and right now, she’s just taking more of it because we obviously, at times, don’t act like ourselves. In this instance, she was there to lead me the right way. When she wasn’t around, I kind of took the reigns of leading the guys in a certain way. Other times, when Rhea was distracted and I was distracted, Finn Balor stepped in. That’s the beauty about what we got going on."

Fans of The Judgment Day would want nothing but to see the stable grow further. Judging by Ripley's post, the stable members still seem to be on good terms.

What do you think? Is The Judgment Day's end looming closer? Let us know in the comments section below.

